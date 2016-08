A man suffered serious injuries after he was knocked down by a car in Sunderland.

The incident happened at 2.30am this morning in Trimdon Street, in the city centre.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, causing him to suffer serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 162 of 290816.