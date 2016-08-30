Drunk teen who ‘accidentally fell on child’ abused police officer on Sunderland Airshow duty

A teenager has appeared in court after she hurled abuse at a police officer when she was drunk at Sunderland Airshow.

Kyra Gregory, 19, had been in Roker Park on July 23, when she is said to have drunkenly stumbled and knocked over the three to four year old boy, Sunderland magistrates heard.

She knocked over a young child, by accidentally falling to the ground in a drunken state Laura Lax, prosecuting

When she was spoken to police about the alleged incident, said to have occurred in front of the child’s father, she became abusive to police and was arrested.

Prosecutor Laura Lax said: “An officer on duty at the Sunderland Airshow spoke to Miss Gregory regarding an earlier incident in Roker Park, whereby she knocked over a young child, by accidentally falling to the ground in a drunken state.

“She appeared unsteady on her feet and was told she would be directed to leave the area.”

Miss Lax said Gregory became abusive and shouted a derogatory term, often aimed at police officers.

“There were numerous people around, including families with children,” Miss Lax added. “She was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

Gregory, of Harold Square, Hendon, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred in Sidecliffe Road.

She has previous convictions for assault and criminal damage, the court heard.

Ian Jordan, defending, said: “She does take issue with the notion that she knocked into a child.

“She was in Roker Park and a child of three or four years of age was running around.

“He bumped into her and fell over.

“The father has remonstrated with her.

“She received a bump to the head to the extent of the father’s argument with her and I’ll say no more than that.

“She denied she had done anything wrong.

“She remonstrated with the police officer.

“A poor choice of words was used when speaking to the officer. She was drunk.”

Mr Jordan said Gregory has just started a traineeship with a construction company in Southwick.

“She is a young lady with a bright future ahead of her,” he added. “She is awaiting sentence in North Tyneside for an assault matter, which is totally unrelated.”

Gregory was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and £85 surcharge.