Dog Ruby’s happy ending after being rescued from horror backyard

A neglected dog found freezing and starving in a Sunderland back yard has found her happy ending with a loving new family.

Dogue de Bordeaux Ruby found a home in Blaydon, Gateshead, where she now lives with Katie Newton, 33, and her partner Martin Jacobs, 40 and step-son Joshua Jacobs, 13.

Before: Ruby.

The family adopted Ruby from the RSPCA at Felledge, Chester-le-Street, and she now weighs a healthy 52kg.

It is a far cry from the first time she was rescued, by previous owner Alan Noble, along with fellow Dogue de Bordeaux Hooch.

The two canines were found in the ‘dangerous’ back yard of Noble’s then-home in Chester Road, Sunderland, without access to water or nutrition.

Ruby was underweight, lethargic and suffered from a painful eye and skin condition, when the two dogs were signed over to the RSPCA in January.

As previously reported, Noble, now of Trinity Street, Southwick, admitted three counts of failing to meet the needs of Ruby and Hooch, at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with a three-month curfew from 7pm to 7am, and was banned from keeping animals for three years.

Just over a month after Ruby’s ordeal ended, Katie, a deputy head teacher, came across her on the RSPCA website.

“We instantly fell in love with her,” she said. “It was obvious from first sight that she had been incredibly poorly, but despite her terrible past she was very loving and trusting of both of us immediately.

She has such a calm and gentle nature which really surprised me.

“She had been at death’s door and I will never forget how she couldn’t even walk the length of a small corridor without her back legs giving way. It was truly heart breaking and we both decided that we would take Ruby and give her the life she deserved.”

