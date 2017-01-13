Plea to find missing man, 65, who has Parkinson's disease

A man in his 60s who has Parkinson's disease has gone missing.

Warren Balen, who is 65 and from Northfield Close, Heaton, Newcastle, was last seen leaving a friend's house in the Stanley area of Durham last night (Thursday, January 12).



His family have not heard from him since then and are concerned for his welfare.



Mr Balen is around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing jeans, a light denim shirt and a blue striped jumper.

He also has a navy Regatta jacket with him and wears glasses.



He is believed to be driving a silver Citroen Picasso car - reg plate NK63YOY.



Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101.