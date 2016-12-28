Your tributes to Liam Rogerson

Hundreds of tributes have been made to a beloved brother and son who died on Christmas Eve.

Liam Rogerson, 28, died in Kent after he was knocked over at a pedestrian crossing by a driver who failed to stop.

The Houghton man's dad, Bill, paid tribute to his son in an interview with the Echo, and added: "We are all heartbroken."

Now, hundreds of you have paid your respects to Liam, who formerly attended St Robert of Newminster School.

Here, we look at some of your tributes.

Daniel McLean: "Only met Liam a handful of times, he was a unique person who was caring toward his family and friends. RIP Liam."

Stu Clasper: "Absolutely devastating reading this. Never a good time to lose a loved one but at this time of year and in such tragic circumstances. RIP fella, sincere condolences to his family."

Loren Parkes: "He was my first friend at St Robert's, we've been friends ever since, he was so lovely and he has really helped keep the group together since leaving school. My thoughts are with his parents, Niall and Faye and all his family. Miss you Roj, life won't be the same without you."

Agim Brice: "Liam went to St Robert's . Didn't talk much to him, but he always acted selflessly. Always remember him sticking up for me one day [when] I was being bullied. A caring and easily approachable lad. Alas the good ones always go first."

Danielle Leng: "Heartbreaking, so young and gone way before his time. RIP Liam."

Ashleigh Lamb: "Heartbreaking news. Thinking of his mam and family at this terrible time. RIP Liam- fond memories I will always hold."

Linda Abbott: "RIP Liam. You were truly a wonderful man and a pleasure to know, you're an angel now."

Christine Mcmann: "Devastating my heart goes out to his family and friends."

Susan Hignett: "What a terrible tragedy! Wrong place wrong time bless him. Thoughts are with Liam's family at this very sad time. RIP Liam."

Stacey Lacey Craig: "Cannot believe this. Rodge. what a totally selfless man! So lovely and caring. Such a sad loss."