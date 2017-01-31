Three separate crashes cause delays on A19

Three separate road accidents are causing delays on the A19 in East Durham.

A collision on the southbound carriageway between the A1086 Easington and A181 Wingate junctions has left one lane blocked, resulting in queuing traffic.

On the northbound carriageway, two crashes are causing delays.

A collision between the A179 Sheraton and A181 Wingate junctions has also closed a lane.

Meanwhile, an earlier accident between the A181 Peterlee and A182 Hall Walks Easington Colliery junctions is still causing delays and queuing traffic.