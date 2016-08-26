Clubber accidentally 'buys' £28,500 coach during night out in Ibiza

A clubber has said he is not buying a coach after accidentally bidding £28,500 for one during a night out in Ibiza.

Davie Little from Durham posted a photo on Facebook of the "30 grand bus" he mistakenly bought in an online auction while in the open air club Ushuaia on Wednesday.

He wrote: "Still can’t believe what I did last night in Ibiza. So I was in Ushuaia last night absolutely loving life with not a care in the world, and the night just flew over.

"When I left the night club I took my phone out of my pocket and realised I had bought a £30,000 bus.

"I actually can’t believe this is happening.. Ibiza ruins lives!!!! #fact… P.S anybody want to buy a bus off me????”

Since his post went viral he has now clarified that while the incident is "100% genuine", he will not be going through with the purchase.

Mr Little, who works in a Darlington gym, wrote: "Not once have I said money was exchanged, everyone just made that up or assumed it.

"It is currently under dispute so I'm awaiting to find out what will happen.

"I put the post on the following morning for a bit of banter as I came to terms with what I had done and thought it was quite funny."