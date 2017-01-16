Time to lose the negativity

Richard Beck’s letter (Echo January 5) seems to be the latest in a concerted effort to talk down the UK.

The headlines on the Times from page of January 6, lays a lie to this. The headline reads “Britain has world’s top economy.” The piece goes on to say “Britain ended last year as the strongest of the world’s advanced economies with growth accelerating in the six months after the Brexit vote. Business activity hit a 17-month high last month, meaning that the economy grew by 2.2 per cent last year – more than the six other leading nations.”

It is time to stop the negativity about the UK and talk it up.

Keith O’Brien,

Sunderland