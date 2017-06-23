No nuclear subs in Europe

I read the latest letter from S Hurst regarding Jeremy Corbyn and it furthers my own opinion that the writer, and those like him have never had a original opinion in their lives.

I have no doubt which Tory ‘rag’ he got them from, I read the same paper and articles written by columnists, who are nothing but lickspittles of the owners and editors.

It was disgusting and put many people off. I think even Goebbels would have been ashamed of it.

On defence the Tories have paid off 80,000 military personnel since 2010 including 22,000 front line soldiers.

In 2014 a good friend of mine was fired just short of his 30 years so to save money from his pension, and the US marines could not believe it when they were given all the Harrier aircraft for nearly nothing.

How many nuclear subs does Germany and the rest of Europe have? Zero.

The Germans, one of the richest countries in the world, renewed its industries and infrastructure while the Tories were spending multi-millions defending them with the BAOR and posing as a major power.

Michael Dodds