Need to keep library services

I am extremely disappointed at the further proposed cuts to Sunderland Library Services as reported in the Echo on January 11.

Libraries are a social, educational and cultural facility, providing a community space accessible to everyone.

This includes providing valuable computer access to people who otherwise have no such opportunity.

The consultation process is also laughable.

A non-user friendly 113 character web address which results in a page not found message, being a case in point. Maintain this valuable resource, please, Sunderland Council.

Georgina Smithson