My tears for lovely boy Bradley Lowery

I have cried so many tears in the last few days for that lovely little boy, whose engaging smile, and his determination to make the most of his time has won the love of people around the world.

And on Saturday, at my young grandson’s football match at Silksworth, it was very emotional to see all those children from so many teams, all standing to give Bradley their respect with a minute’s applause, joined by many parents.

But we mustn’t forget the other children who are currently suffering in the same way. Neuroblastoma appears to be attacking and killing more and more children.

Research must be extended and it was good to read that Dr Blanchard of Neuroblastoma UK is hopeful of improving research and treatment as awareness of this cruel disease has risen, thanks to Bradley and the huge sum of money he has raised, but we need to continue to raise more. Sad though it is to say, Bradley has not died in vain, his parents have some amazing memories and a pride of the love their son had for life, and the lives he is enabling other children to have. We now need to consider other children who are suffering from the same cruel disease, and help out in whatever way we can. No more pain Bradley. You can now play football with the angels.

Margaret Locklan,

Jarrow