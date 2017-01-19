MP should back vote

I read with scorn the article in the Gazette by our “esteemed” MP with regard to her criticism of the Prime Minister’s decision to implement our leaving the single market.

Does Emma Lewell-Buck still not realise that her duty is to her constituents, who voted her in, not to the Remoaners mainly within the Labour Party?

To retain membership of the single market we, the UK, must adhere to the free movement of EU people, which was the main objection – 62% of the voting public in the South Shields area, in the referendum not to mention the UK.

She should democratically support the will of the people and not her own ideologically left wing leanings.

That seems the trouble with today’s politicians, for want of a better description. They seem to believe that they are above us all and they know better than we do – well the referendum expunged that belief.

So I suggest Mrs Buck should align herself with the other sore losers such as Tim Farron, Tony Blair, Mr Mandelson and Mr Milliband etc.They would be good company for each other.

Jack Wiffin