Be kidney aware

Currently in Tyne and Wear there are 88 people waiting for a kidney transplant, and every single day in the UK one person will die while waiting for their kidney. This has to change.

Most people don’t want to think about their kidneys, but the reality is that one in eight people will develop Chronic Kidney Disease, which can affect their general health and may ultimately mean they might need dialysis or a transplant in order to stay alive.

The average time waiting for a kidney on the transplant list is three years and there are almost 30,000 people on dialysis in the UK.

Dialysis is a treatment that leaves patients hooked up to machines for hours at a time for several days every week.

This has a knock-on impact on their ability to study, work, socialise and ultimately live their lives to the full.

Kidney patients constantly tell us that greater awareness of kidney disease and the impact it can have on their lives would be life-changing for them, which is why we’re asking people to become kidney aware by visiting www.kidneycareuk.org.

We are here to ensure that no-one in Tyne and Wear has to face kidney disease alone.

Paddy Tabor MVO,

Chief Executive,

Kidney Care UK