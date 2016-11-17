Search

Where you can buy the Sunderland Echo 2017 calendar

Sunderland Echo Calendar 2017 front cover

Christmas is just around the corner and Sunderland Echo calendars are selling fast.

The 2017 version of the popular calendar is on sale in a number of outlets in the city.

If features a huge variety of photographs of some of Wearside and Seaham’s favourite places and will make a great Christmas gift.

The cost of the calendar is £4.50 and is available from 29 stores in the town:

News Kiosk, Unit 85 White’s Market; Supercigs, 55 The Bridges; Jordon’s Metro News, Park Lane; Wilson’s Convenience Store, Queen Alexandra Road; Paddy’s News and Booze, Leechmere Road; Peary’s News, Silksworth Terrace; Barnes News, Humbledon Park; P Haswell, Durham Road; Village News, Railway Terrace; Pallion News, St Luke’s Terrace; Chester News, Chester Road; R Oliver, Chester Road; Jackson News, Cleveland Road; Hylton News, 493 Hylton Road; Echo Shop, Pennywell Industrial Estate, and Green Super News, The Green, Southwick.

Others are Castletown Convenience, Ethel Terrace; Richardson’s News, Rochdale Way; News 2000, 174 Roker Avenue; Roker Stores, 123 Roker Avenue; Shirley’s Convenience Store, East Street; Steve’s News, Southend; Max News, Dovedale Road; A and S Fairbairn, Metro Station; Station Road; Fulwell News, 268 Fulwell Road, and Atkinson’s News, 115 Sea Road.

The 2017 Sunderland Echo calendar is also available from Brown’s News, Front Street, Newbottle; E and P Birbeck, 61 Station Road, Hetton; Whitburn Newsagency, Percy Terrace, Whitburn; Seaton Supply Stores, Seaton Lane, Seaham; Seaham Post Office, Church Street, and Foggin’s Newsagent, Church Street, Seaham.