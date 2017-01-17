Washington - Down Your Way

The Rotary Club of Washington, along with five local primary schools, put on their wellies and planted 5,000 crocus bulbs at Liberty Green in Village Lane, Washington Village. Rotary, world wide, for many years has been involved with helping to eradicate polio in by raising awareness and fundraising to help with immunisation programmes.

One such programme in India was to encourage as many children as possible to receive the immunisation. When they have received it, their little finger is pressed on to a purple ink pad, which tells everyone they have received the immunisation. Crocus bulbs are mainly purple, so world wide funds are raised to purchase these bulbs and schoolchildren in particular get involved through rotary and are made aware of the significance of why they are planting purple crocus bulbs. The Primary Schools involved were Barmston, St Josephs, Biddick, JFK and Wessington. All are dying for the spring to see the results of their efforts.

Arts Centre Washington still has three art exhibitions. Mapping Armageddon finishes on January 20, so you will need to be quick to view this display about the First World War. Flesh, which is upstairs in The Granary area, is a mixed media exhibition by 18-year-old Ashleigh Swain from Sunderland. The latest exhibition by self taught artist Karen Hughes has only just opened for viewing.

The Swan Princess Washington’s Theatre Group very own pantomime is performed every Friday and Saturday until Saturday, January 28. Two events at the Arts Centre in February worthy of booking early are Heaven Eyes and Mavis Sparkle. The theatre group Theatre Sans Frontiers is launching a national tour of Heaven Eyes on February 8 and 9. This adaptation of the celebrated children’s author David Almond premiered at the Arts Centre in 2014 and went down a storm. The show is suitable for children aged nine plus and family audiences . It is a compelling, gritty story about young people trying to find their way in the world. Running away from their care home Erin, January and Mouse sail downstream and meet Heaven Eyes and a man she calls grandpa. What is the secret the old man called grandpa is hiding? Tickets cost £6.50 or a family ticket for £22 admits four. Book your ticket from the box office on 0191 561 3455. On February 24, special for half-term, the acclaimed M6 Theatre Group present Mavis Sparkle. For children aged four plus and all families, there are performances at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are £6.50. With a magician as a father and a stargazer for a mother, no wonder there is more to Mavis Sparkle than meets the eye. Join Mavis on a journey North to see nature’s biggest light show. The performance includes magic , illusion , animation and laughter inspiring everyone to follow their dreams and reach for the stars.

At Washington Wetlands on Saturday, January 21, you can join our Wildlife Reserve Manager at 2pm as he leads a guided tour around the site . On Sunday 22nd, again at 2pm, you can take a walk with a Wildfowl Warden who will show you the latest seasonal highlights.

The Fatfield litter group held their first litter pick of 2017 on Saturday, January 7. The cold must have put off some volunteers as only four people joined the pick, however, this did not stop them collecting two large sacks of litter. Congratulations to the intrepid four and let’s hope for a larger turnout of volunteers in February.