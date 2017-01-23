Take a look at the proposed flyover plans for A19 at Testo's junction

Road users, businesses and neighbours are being asked for their views on the proposed new multi-million junction on the A19 at Testo's.

A preferred option was already selected for the junction back in 2014, but Highways England is carrying out an updated consultation to make sure nothing has changed and allow people who have recently moved to the area to have their say.

The scheme will improve journeys for drivers along the A19 who will no longer need to negotiate the current Testo's roundabout.

Work involves raising the A19 on a flyover and building new slip roads to connect it to the A184 via Testo's.

A computer-generated video showing the new junction has also been released.

Highways England project manager Paul Ahdal said: “This consultation is another opportunity for the people of Tyne and Wear to give us their thoughts on the proposed scheme and tell us about any changes locally.

“This is an exciting scheme which will be delivered with the A19 Downhill Lane scheme, which we consulted on late last year, to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The consultation begins on Monday, 30 January, and will run until Monday, 6 March.

Flyers have been sent to addresses in the area but brochures and questionnaires are available at local venues including Bunny Hill customer service centre and local libraries and online HERE.