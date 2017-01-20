Sunderland weekend roadworks warning

Motorists are warned to expect weekend roadworks as a key route into Sunderland city centre is set to be resurfaced on Sunday.

There will be diversions in place as works on the A690 Durham Road, in Eden Vale, are completed by city council contractors Northumbrian Roads

Sunday’s work is one of three major re-surfacing projects planned over coming weeks by the council.

Further works in February and March will include the resurfacing of parts of the A183 Chester Road, at Pennywell ,and the A690 Durham Road, at Stoneygate.

These surfacing works are the final phase of the £2.9million Highway Maintenance Programme that started last April and will be completed by the end of March.

Coun Michael Mordey, Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: “Despite this Government’s austerity programme, one of this council’s key priorities is investing in our city’s transport network and its infrastructure.

“Work is continuing on the New Wear Crossing between Castletown and Pallion, we’re progressing with plans for the dual-carriageway into the city centre via Deptford, and there have been major improvement works to A19 junctions.

“Highway maintenance and this re-surfacing in Eden Vale are part of this priority for improving the city’s roads. For re-surfacing work such as this, we look to complete these overnight or on Sundays so that disruption is minimised.”

Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.