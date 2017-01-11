Sunderland teens feature alongside TV stars in domestic violence campaign

A group of Sunderland teens have been working with TV stars as part of a campaign highlighting the issue of domestic violence.

The youngsters, who are all members of Farringdon performing arts group Showstoppers, were given the opportunity to star alongside TV star Crissy Rock- best known for her time on show Benidorm - as part of the campaign.

The hard-hitting film called, ‘Violence Breeds Violence,’ was written by Sheila Quigley to show the tragic impact that domestic violence can have.

Directed by Amy Marie Pink, from Pink Entertainment, and Martin Owens-Cairns, the film was made back in December and is available to watch on YouTube.

“Showstoppers works with kids who have been through some tough times through drama,” Miss Pink, who manages Showstoppers, said.

“As part of the project Crissy Rock worked with some of the kids to make the film.

Youngsters from drama group Showstoppers star in the campaign video.

“We just thought it was a good time of year to get the message out there and raise awareness of the issue.”

Miss Pink’s children Jacee Pink, 13, and Vinnie Pink, 11, star in the film as the perpetrator’s children, alongside youngsters Alex Marley, 11, Liam Britton, 11, and Jordie Gibson, 13.

Also starring in the film are actors Ebony-Rae Michaelson, who has appeared in appeared in various BBC dramas such as Byker Grove, who plays the victim, and Martin Owens-Cairns, a professional TV extra who plays the victim’s husband.

Crissy Rock plays the grandmother of one of the children involved in a fight.

Crissy Rock with Showstoppers youngster Liam Britton.

Miss Pink said all of the children involved have received a credit on the the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website.

She said: “It took us six weeks to get it all together and then it was shot over one day.

“Jacee and Vinne play the daughter and son in the film, which shows how the son goes on to be violent to another child after seeing his dad be violent at home.

“It just highlights how violence can go on.”

She continued: “I am really pleased for the group to have been given this opportunity and we are in the process of sending it out to a domestic violence organisations to see it they would use it as a potential TV campaign.”