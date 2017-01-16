Sunderland student Charlie has grand designs for the future

Sunderland student Charlie Dempster will be showing off her design skills at a new North East housing development.

She has won the chance to design a room within an upcoming showhome at Miller Homes North East’s newest development in the region.

Charlie will work with designers Q Interiors to bring her vision for a children’s bedroom to life in the showhome, which will be open for viewings in May.

The 21-year-old impressed a panel of judges from Miller Homes North East and Q Interiors during a live pitch, after interior design and interior architecture students were tasked with creating mood boards and presenting their ideas as part of their studies.

As the winner, Charlie will gain first-hand experience of working with a real client as well as an established interior design company.

“Having the opportunity to work on a project for a client was such an exciting and beneficial experience, and to have had my design chosen to feature in a Miller Homes showhome is unbelievable,” she said.

“I really enjoyed the whole process, from researching and planning, to pitching my ideas. To think that my design will be seen by people looking to buy a new home is amazing, and I’m looking forward to working with both Miller Homes and Q Interiors to bring my mood boards to life.”

Miller regional sales manager Andrew Somerville said: “We were highly impressed with each individual’s talent and professionalism, which made selecting a winning design a difficult task.

“It was clear that Charlie had thoroughly researched the area where our development is located, as well as the high standard of design in our existing showhomes across the region. We are all looking forward to seeing her bedroom interior.”

The Teesside University student’s ideas will be on show at the firm’s Hunters Fold development near Darlington.