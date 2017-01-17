Sunderland performing arts school hands out awards to its students

Students from CASA Performing Arts stage schools attended their very own ‘OSCASA’ award ceremony at Ramside Hall Hotel.

Over 60 students and their families came together to celebrate success at the function organised by their performing arts school.

The students, aged between six and 14, walked the red carpet to each receive an award celebrating their individual achievement as performers.

Ian Bianchi and Laura Taylor, who founded CASA Performing Arts said: “With this event, we not only wanted to provide a wonderful experience for our students and their families, we also want to ensure that our students know how proud we are of them.”

CASA has three stage schools in the Sunderland area – in Hetton, New Silksworth and Seaburn.

Their aim is to allow access to top quality performing arts training for youngsters.

Every student attends a weekly class and has the opportunity to attend holiday workshops, as well as several performance opportunities throughout the year.

Last year saw them performing at Sunderland Illuminations and Beamish Museum among other places.

For more information go to www.casaperformingarts.co.uk or find the school on Facebook and Twitter.