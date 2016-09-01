Sunderland homeowner gets Gentoo apology over ‘eyesore’ work

A Sunderland homeowner claims his property has been left an ‘eyesore’ by a city housing company.

Gordon Thompson claims Gentoo has carried out work around his home as part of a building development, but failed to put it back up to standard.

Mr Thompson, 52, has owned his house in Chestnut Terrace, Houghton, for more than 20 years and didn’t want to sell it to Gentoo, which is building a housing development around it.

He said the housing company recently decided to update the house adjoining his, which they own, and put a tenant in, after eight years of it standing empty.

But, he said they have left his property in a terrible state.

Gentoo said it has apologised to Mr Thompson for the inconvenience caused.

He said: “They dug up all the pipes from the rear of the properties and moved them around to the front. It involved digging up the paths, gardens and drives of both houses.

“They have put everything back the way it was outside their property, but mine has just been left. It’s an eyesore.

“I haven’t been able to get on my drive for two months for a gaping hole.”

Mr Thompson, a roofer, who lives at the property with his partner, Maureen Owens, 47, said he wants his property returning to the way it was with fully laid paths and the lawn re-grassed.

Gentoo admitted there is disruption because of the building work, but they are working with Mr Thompson.

Ian Porter, Executive Director of Assets and Investment at Gentoo Group said: “We’ve been working with Mr Thompson about a number of issues involving the disruption around his home.

“As the property is one of only two original buildings left on the Meadow View site, there’s been some ground works to prepare for the 78 new homes we’re adding to the development.

“This work has unfortunately created some temporary issues to part of the gardens and a small section of the surrounding path.

“We’ve apologised to Mr Thompson for the inconvenience caused and explained the full scope of works needed to move the development forward.

“We’ll continue to advise Mr Thompson as the development progresses.”