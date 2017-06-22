Sisters sing with Bradley Lowery’s classmates for charity single

Two talented signing sisters visited Bradley Lowery’s school to perform with his classmates on their new charity single.

Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher - know as sister act Liv’n’G - visited Blackhall Colliery Primary School to record part of their single, Charlie Chaplin tune ‘Smile’ in honour of the little fighter.

Singers Georgia Fletcher (left) and Olivia Cranford with staff and pupils at Blackhall Primary School Picture by FRANK REID

Blackhall youngster Bradley, six, is battling terminal neuroblastoma, and the girls have given their support to him and his family in the past.

The girls were filmed while they sang with the youngsters, with the footage to be used in a music video accompanying the song.

In a video posted on their Facebook page earlier this month, the girls, from Bishop Cuthbert, said they were hoping to get their recording to Number 1 in the download charts after their Christmas song for Bradley - Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) reached Number 12 last year.

The song was chosen because of Bradley’s famous smile which has touched the hearts of a nation.

A big thumbs up from Bradley Lowery at his 6th Birthday Party held at Blackhall Cricket Club. Picture by FRANK REID

Their mum Leesa Crawford said: “The girls had done the Christmas song for Bradley and just wanted to help make some memories for his mum and dad, so they just thought they would do this song and get his school involved. “They sang a verse with his class which was filmed and will be used in the video for the song.

“We asked people to send us photos of their loved ones who have been affected by cancer and we were inundated with thousands of photos. “We will use many of these in the video along with the class singing with the girls.

“The girls have been rehearsing with the kids who are just six years old and it is fantastic - it is really beautiful.”

In the video little Bradley also sings the last line of the song ‘If you smile’ which was recorded by his mum.

Singers Georgia Fletcher (left) and Olivia Cranford. Picture by FRANK REID

Joanna Clark headteacher at Blackhall Colliery Primary School said 35 of his classmates sang in the song.

She said: “It has been lovely for them to be a part of it.

“It is something that we were approached to do as Bradley has been part of our school since nursery and although he is now too poorly to attend he still has some good friendships.

“So his classmates doing the song was their way of helping him.

Singers Georgia Fletcher (left) and Olivia Cranford with Blackhall Primary School pupils (left to right) Teagan-Jo Beatter, Jack Sweet, Jaydn Robson and Poppy Moore. Picture by FRANK REID

“They were very excited to be a part of it and the verse that they sang was the verse about Bradley.”

Mrs Crawford added: “They are just trying to make as many memories as possible.

The single - produced by Mark Littlemore - will be available for pre-order this Friday and will be officially released today.

It is available for purchase on all the major download services, including Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes.