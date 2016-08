A Wearside schoolgirl and her family are celebrating perfect GCSE results.

Emilia Hepple, from Shiney Row, got an A* in nine subjects, including an A* distinction in further maths.

She also got an A* last year in English Literature meaning she has 10 A* in total.

Emilia, who goes to St Robert of Newminster School in Washington, is currently on holiday with her family in Florida, in the U.S..