Schoolgirl boxer wins national golden gloves title

This pint-sized teenager certainly packs a punch - and she’s hoping to become a queen of the ring in future.

Bobbi Bowman is aged just 13, but she has already won several top competitions and has now been named English Boxing Schools Champion for 2017, taking home a pair of golden gloves in the process.

Bobbi Bowman (13) who won Golden Gloves title for her age at a recent event in Manchester.

Now Bobbi, who trains out of Houghton and District ABC in Herrington YMCA, Herrington Burn, has her sights set on reaching the Olympics and even turning professional in years to come.

She fought to her latest success at an event in Manchester and her family say she has a good chance of going all the way to the top of the sport.

Dad Neil, 54, said: “She did really well in Manchester as she was put straight into the final.

“There were three one-and-a-half minute rounds and even though it went to the judges, they were unanimous that she was the winner.”

Sport Bobbi, who lives in Thornley, County Durham, and goes to St Bede’s in Peterlee, has been involved in boxing from the tender age of eight and her dedication to the craft has seen her make great strides.

“She’s been doing it since she was very young and hasn’t looked back,” added Neil.

“Bobbi’s always been sporty and she likes running too.

“At the minute she’s training as hard as she ever has, while also keeping her diet right.”

Taking home the golden gloves has not been the only success of 2017 for Bobbi.

She took a gold medal as part of a Tyne Tees and Wear region team at the Hull Box Cup in Yorkshire, while in February she travelled to Sweden for the Swedish Golden Girl competition.

“She beat the Irish champion in the semi-final and then faced a Montenegran in the final where I think she got a bad decision, but she’ll learn from it.

“She should have fought in the Tri Nations for England too but there was no-one at her weight to fight her.”

For now, Bobbi is hoping to continue her progress, having been picked for an England Development Squad.

“Hopefully one day she’ll get to the Olympics but we are under no illusions how hard that will be,” said Neil.

“Bobbi’s a big fan of Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams who were both Olympians and now they’ve turned professional, and she also likes Anthony Joshua.

“If she can do as well as them then I’ll be happy.”

Neil and Bobbi added that they would like to thank sponsor Janette Husband for her help as well as John Ritchie, who was involved in the organisation of Houghton and District ABC and sadly passed away recently.