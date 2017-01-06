Rush hour tailbacks on A19 after two vehicles crash

Delays hit the A19 northbound after a collision near to a junction.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision near to the A183 Chester Road turn off in Sunderland shortly before 8am.

One lane was reported to be blocked, with tailbacks caused by the incident, which was attended by police.

North East Traffic News, which is operated by the North East Combined Authority, has said the area has now been cleared and there are no delays to traffic.

Its updates can be followed via ‏@NECATraffic on Twitter.