It's been almost six months since millions of people headed to the polls to have their say on Britain's place in the European Union.

And today, as the Brexit committee visits the North East region, we want to know if your vote would be the same as it was on June 23. The committee, fronted by Hilary Benn MP, will make a series of visits around the UK. Sunderland is the first stop today.

