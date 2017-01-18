Pensioner remains in 'serious' condition after being hit by car

An elderly woman is in a 'serious but not life-threatening' condition after being knocked over.

The 75-year-old woman was struck by a car Station Road, near East Boldon Metro Station.

Emergency services were called to the site at about 3pm on Saturday and the woman was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said the pensioner was in a 'serious but not life-threatening' condition.

The road was closed while the North East Ambulance Service tended to the woman.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At around 3.08pm t police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Station Roadside in East Boldon.

"Emergency services attended and the 75-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics."

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information that may help police, should contact officers on 101 quoting log 624 14/01/17



