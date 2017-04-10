Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Loving the city’s Culture buzz

I’m loving the buzz in the city right now and all of the coverage around the UK City of Culture Bid 2021 is getting both in mainstream media and on social too. With this in mind and the fact that the sun is finally shining, I’m in a super positive mood and loving our wonderful city even more than usual.

It seems that so many people and businesses in the city are singing their own praises at the moment, and rightly so…there is much to sing about, and it’s all of these exciting things that contribute towards Sunderland’s 2021 bid and making the city great.

I’ve said this before, but I’m going to bang the drum again, if you’re doing something great whether it be personally or professionally, then share it and out yourself out there. The power of social media means that you don’t have to wait either, you can just do it. All you need to do is share something on Facebook, get busy on Instragram stories or post a tweet, and before you know it the whole city can find out all about your great news, products or services, and there is nothing better, in my opinion, that seeing and reading positive things happening…so what are you waiting for! After all, shy bairns get nowt!

There are several businesses and people in Sunderland that I think are simply brilliant on social media, have used it to their advantage and are always interesting to follow, so here are my top 5 recommendations to follow (and just to be clear, I’m choosing them because I want to, not because they’ve asked me to).

First off it’s the ever popular hair salon, Frances Marshall, based just off Sunniside. They are super strong on Instagram where they showcase stacks of their client’s before and after photographs and clearly put a lot of time and effort into working those hair-based hashtags.

Second, it’s Sunderland-based butchers, Striks. They are dominating when it comes to Facebook, with competitions and always keeping their followers up to date with their latest offers and deals. They have clearly taken the time to get to know their customer and what they like.

Next up it’s got to be Richard Wilson aka the 5 Alive Challenge 2017. Richard is currently in training to complete 5 marathons in 5 days, starting with the London Marathon, in a bid to raise £5555.55 for St. Benedicts Hospice. Following his progress and training journey is truly inspiring.

A social media high five also goes to Home Living. This page has grown so much and now boasts over 50,000 likes. This business has firmly grabbed the opportunity presented by the use of video on social media. Their regular videos not only give followers a chance to see what’s on offer and enter competitions, but they are also rather entertaining too.

And of course, I’m loving following the official account for the Sunderland City of Culture Bid 2021. It’s packed with all the latest activity around the project, keeping followers up to date with what is going on both in the city and further a field.