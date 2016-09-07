New sixth form centre opens at Sunderland school

A new sixth form college has opened its doors in Sunderland for the first time.

Monkwearmouth Academy, in partnership with South Tyneside College, has launched a sixth form college at the Torver Crescent site.

The new Monkwearmouth Sixth Form College, which is also being supported by Sunderland FC’s Foundation of Light, will offer A-level, vocational and sports courses and will house up to 100 students.

Steve Wilkinson, executive headteacher at Monkwearmouth Academy, said: “This is a very exciting venture for the region, built on a great partnership of education specialists.

“The academy is based around the benefit it will bring to the local community and to youngsters living within it. It is about getting the right students on the right courses to progress them on to the right career.

“It boasts Monkwearmouth Academy’s excellent academic provision, the fantastic vocational skills of South Tyneside College, and the superb footballing qualities of the Foundation of Light.”

Alison Maynard, principal of South Tyneside College’s Professional and Vocational College, said: “Each partner has its own specialist area of expertise which combine to create a venture of real quality and substance.

“Providing a broad base of learning to help young people progress their careers is the underlying ambition of all involved. It’s important the students and their parents feel it is their sixth form and that they have a stake in it.”

Gemma Bramley, Foundation of Light’s World of Work Curriculum Lead, said: “The programmes being delivered through this have the potential to benefit people from across the whole region.”

The A-levels available include maths, English, science, computer science, business studies and languages, along with vocational qualifications such as business, ICT, health and social care, child care, dance, marine engineering and general engineering.

Students can also choose a sporting route, with high quality footballing and sports coaching courses on the curriculum, including a two-year footballing scholarship, which will involve young people representing Sunderland AFC and competing in the National Football Youth Development League.

A Coaches Academy will also run for those looking to teach or coach sports professionally.

For more information about courses at Monkwearmouth Sixth Form College contact 0191 553 5555.