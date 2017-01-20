Men from North East wanted to become Butlers in the Buff

Attractive, approachable men who are also happy to bare all are being sought for a part-time job that pays around £25 an hour.

Butlers in the Buff, a ‘male order’ company, are currently looking to recruit men from across the UK to sign up to become party butlers.

The recruitment campaign comes in the same week that London-based Naturist Cleaners began a campaign to find women prepared to bare all while doing household chores.

It comes after were reported how naked female cleaners were wanted for £45 an hour jobs

The butlers will be required to don the signature uniform of an apron along with a white collar, cuffs and a black bowtie.

Tasks will range from manning the bar to mingling with guests and serving canapes. The company emphasise requirements such as “vibrant personality and ability to keep an event running smoothly are essential qualities needed in a butler.”

However, while successful candidates should be “approachable, attractive, down to earth people,”, being in “great shape” is also listed as a desirable quality.

Rates of pay are around £25 an hour and the part-time posts are aimed to fitting in with the lifestyle of those looking to save for traveling or help with tuition fees.



