Man taken to hospital with chest injuries after car overturns in Washington crash

A man sustained chest injuries after the car he was in flipped onto its roof after coming off a road.

Firefighters from Washington were joined by a crew of colleagues from Hebburn, officers from Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service paramedics when the car came off the carriageway off the A182 near Springwell.

Two men, one aged 21 and the other 18, were already out of the Seat Ibiza when the emergency services arrived.

Their car had overturned after leaving the road and then down an embankment.

The 18-year-old was given first aid at the scene for chest injuries and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The other man escaped unhurt in the collision.

One lane of the three-lane carriageway was closed off to traffic after the crash at around 6.30pm today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call Northumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.