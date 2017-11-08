Man escapes flat fire after electric blanket ignites

A man had a lucky escape after his electric blanket caught fire.

It happened at a flat at Collingwood Court in the Sulgrave area of Washington in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man managed to drag his bed mattress out of his flat and onto the landing before three fire crews, two from Washington station and one from Hebburn, attended the scene.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was left unhurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There was no serious damage to the flat.

Firefighters were on the scene at about 2.50am.