Keep off the beach warning as tidal surge is expected to strike Roker seafront

People are being warned to keep away from Sunderland's seafront on Friday as large waves and high winds are predicted to hit our coastline.

The advice follows warnings from the Environment Agency and the Met Office about the potential for gale-force northerly winds to generate large waves and a tidal surge on Friday, and into Saturday.

This is likely to bring with it the risk of waves overtopping the promenade and flooding to known 'at risk' properties along the seafront.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "As always we'd ask people to be careful and not to put themselves at risk if they are venturing along Roker seafront or the promenades at Seaburn and Hendon.

"The strong northerly winds we're expecting on Friday combined with the high tides we generally get at this time of year and high waves mean we could see waves crashing over the promenades and it's important for people to be aware of this.

Businesses in the area have well rehearsed plans in place and the council is working with the Environment Agency to monitor the situation and provide advice and support as needed."

A Met Office yellow warning of snow, sleet and hail is also in place for Friday, valid from 00.05 until 23.55.

Forecasters are predicting 2 - 4cm of snow in low lying areas, with 5 - 10cm on high ground and potential disruption to transport networks.

People are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys, reduce their speed and take extra care on the roads.

Sunderland City Council is monitoring the situation and working closely with the emergency services to prepare for and tackle any impacts caused by the adverse weather.

While Public Health England is urging people to take action to keep themselves and others warm in the cold and icy conditions over the next few days by stocking up on food, medicines and other essentials, keeping their homes heated to at least 18C and wearing lots of thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones.

For the latest updates on the weather visit the Met Office website at www.metoffice.gov.uk



Useful information is also available on:

www.sunderland.gov.uk/winter-weather

www.gov.uk/browse/environment-countryside/flooding-extreme-weather

https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/public-health-england



Any concerns about flooding can be reported to the City Council on (0191) 520 5550.