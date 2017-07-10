Huge model ship unveiled to mark one-year countdown to Tall Ships Race in Sunderland

The one-year countdown to the start of the Tall Ships Race in Sunderland is set to begin as a huge scale model of a British man-of-war ship ‘sails’ into the city.

A week-long programme of sea-related activities will begin tomorrow when a 1/10 scale model of 18th century gunship HMS Venerable is unveiled at The Bridges shopping centre.

The model has been created by Sunderland Maritime Heritage Group and will be at the centre until Sunday.

It is big enough for people to walk on, and will also pay tribute to Sunderland navy hero Jack Crawford, whose brave actions aboard the ship helped the British win the Battle of Camperdown in 1797.

Among the other activities throughout the week will be daily craft sessions between 11am and 2pm, while visitors to The Bridges will be able to watch a re-enactment of the Battle of Camperdown on Saturday.

Andy Bradley, centre director at The Bridges, said: “We are delighted to begin the countdown to the Tall Ships Race by showcasing the incredible craftsmanship of Sunderland Maritime Heritage Group.

“This model of HMS Venerable is a truly magnificent reproduction and we are sure that everyone who sees it will be completely overwhelmed.”

Martin Dent, secretary of Sunderland Maritime Heritage Group, said: “We are very proud of HMS Venerable and all of the work that the Maritime Heritage Group does, and we really believe we are one of Sunderland’s hidden jewels.

“Hopefully this tribute to one of our local heroes will showcase our work and the city’s important maritime history.”