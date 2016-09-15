Foul-mouthed off-road biker leaves dog seriously injured after kicking it in the head

A search has been launched to track down an abusive biker who attacked a whippet by kicking it in the head.

The incident happened in Millbrook Avenue in Thorntree, Middlesbrough at 2pm yesterday.

A man on an off-road trials bike was riding on the field and the bike was driven towards the small dog.

The rider then skidded the bike and kicked the dog in the head.

The dog was kicked with such force that it sustained severe injuries, including fluid on the eye and a dislocated jaw and is currently receiving ongoing veterinary treatment.

Cleveland Police say after the attack the man was verbally abusive towards the owner of the dog and then rode off onto College Road.

The suspect is described as aged in his early 20s with short, blonde hair which was curly on top.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and the trials bike he was riding was dark in colour, possibly due to it being covered in mud, with a red tank and a ripped seat, which appeared to have string or hay coming from it.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or of the incident is asked to call Detective Constable Rachel Morgan on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.