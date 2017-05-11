Volunteers will help repair vandalised education centre

A charity is set to receive a helping hand from one of the region’s largest employers following a spate of vandalism at a community facility.

Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN) will be opening the doors to South Tyneside’s-only outdoor education centre to welcome more than 350 volunteers from Sage.

The helpers will meet at West Boldon Lodge on Friday to contribute towards restoration work following recent vandalism of the site.

Andrew Watts, executive director of Groundwork STAN, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sage back to one of our sites to contribute towards the South Tyneside community.”

During the vandalism of West Boldon Lodge in March, some of the children’s outdoor equipment was destroyed, while other facilities were badly damaged.

The Sage volunteers will be contributing to the repair of children’s outdoor equipment such as ‘Hobbit Houses’, which are widely enjoyed by the community as part of West Boldon Lodge’s Forest Playschool.

Other tasks will include ‘Fairy Village’ improvements, creating a giant story book, creating a wooden drum kit, wood-chipping pathways, path clearance, decorating fairy houses, decorating toadstools, creating dinosaur clay eggs, planting out potted trees and general site maintenance.

Sage previously joined forces with Groundwork STAN at Jarrow Hall, where they supported the site with much-needed improvements ahead of its launch back in April.