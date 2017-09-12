Hop on your bike for Cycle to Work Day

Fancy a bit of time out of the car? Tomorrow is the perfect day to hit the pavement.

Cycle to Work Day is taking place tomorrow - and now in its fifth year, tens of thousands of people are expected to swap four wheels or two and witness the benefits of an active commute.

Who doesn't get fed up of the packed bus or train - or sitting in a traffic jam wasting valuable minutes.

Think of the environment, and your own health, and have a go on your bike!

Last year, 45,000 cyclists took part and clocked up more than half a million miles.

Will you join in with the scheme this year? Let us know.