University of Sunderland students get guide dogs visitors

Students in Sunderland had the opportunity to find out more about Guide Dogs at an event held recently.

The get together was organised by the Students’ Union on the City Campus of the University of Sunderland.

The ‘Meet Guide Dogs’ event was deliberately held at a key time in the university diary to help students undergoing exams unwind in the company of a life changing dog.

And demand for the event was high with more than 200 students attending.

The event was a great experience for the dogs as well, some of which were in the puppy walking stage of their training.

It gave the young dogs as chance to get used to a new environment and meeting lots of people.

Sandra Tibbo, from the Students’ Unions, said: “This event was a huge success. It was so wonderful to see the students interacting with the dogs and their handlers, and taking a really keen interest in this life-changing charity.

“It feels great that this event gave the students such a positive experience, whilst also raising some much needed funds for Guide Dogs.”

Students generously made donations on the day, raising £681 for Guide Dogs.

The lifetime cost of a guide dog is around £50,000, and for the service to run the charity relies on public donations.

Guide Dogs trains more than 800 dogs with blind or partially sighted owners each year.

Sue Robinson, from Guide Dogs, said: “We really enjoyed working with the university on this event and we are ever so grateful to the students who came along and donated.

“The funds we raised will make such a difference to the lives of blind and partially sighted people.”

If anyone is interested in finding out more about Guide Dogs, they can visit www.guidedogs.org.uk or contact the local team on 0345 1430220.