Revealed: The North East schools classed as under-performing by the government

Here is a list of the North East schools listed among the 282 secondary schools in England found to be under-performing (defined as being below the Government's floor standard for 2016).
:: Academy 360 Sunderland
:: Apollo Studio Academy Peterlee
:: Ashington High School Ashington
:: Boldon School Boldon Colliery
:: Discovery School Newcastle upon Tyne
:: East Durham College Peterlee
:: Haughton Academy Darlington
:: Hetton School Houghton le Spring
:: Heworth Grange Comprehensive School Gateshead
:: Hillsview Academy Middlesbrough
:: Manor Community Academy Hartlepool
:: Middlesbrough College Middlesbrough
:: NCG Newcastle-upon-Tyne
:: North Shore Academy Stockton-on-Tees
:: Red House Academy Sunderland
:: Saint Peter's Catholic Voluntary Academy Middlesbrough
:: South Shields Community School South Shields
:: St Aidan's Church of England Academy Darlington
:: St Patrick's Catholic College, A Voluntary Catholic Academy Stockton-on-Tees
:: Thomas Hepburn Community Academy Gateshead
:: Unity City Academy Middlesbrough
:: Walbottle Campus Newcastle-upon-Tyne