GCSE results: Sunderland celebrates improved results

Sunderland students have been celebrating GCSE success across the city.

Thousands of teenagers gathered at Wearside’s 19 schools to collect their grades this morning.

Figures showed the percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate, comprising GCSE A*-C in English language or English literature, Mathematics, History or Geography, two sciences and a language had increased to 19 per cent from 18 per cent last academic year.

And the standard of students achieving grade C or better in both Maths and either English Language or English Literature has been achieved by 55 per cent of students this year, an increase on last years’ figure of 53 per cent.

Coun Harry Trueman, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Congratulations and well done to all, I know there are many individual successes among our city’s students.

"Changes continue to be introduced to the examination system nationally and variability has been reported at some schools and exam centres.

"In Sunderland, GCSE and A level results overall are holding up and in early years and primary schools there is a longer-term trend of improvements.

"Students, staff and parents can all be congratulated for the hard-work and dedication that helped achieve these results."

GCSE results were announced at Academy 360, Biddick Academy, Castle View Enterprise Academy, Farringdon Community Academy, Grindon Hall Christian Free School, Hetton School, Kepier Academy, Monkwearmouth Academy, Oxclose Community Academy, Red House Academy, Sandhill View Academy, Southmoor Academy, St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, St Anthony’s Catholic Girls’ Academy, St Robert of Newminster Roman Catholic School, The New Bridge Academy, The Venerable Bede CE Academy, Thornhill School Business & Enterprise College and Washington School.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, praised the academic efforts of Wearside youngsters.

She said: "Congratulations to all the young people in Sunderland receiving their GCSE results.

"I wish every one of my constituents receiving their GCSE results today the best of luck when opening those envelopes and in your future endeavours, whatever they may be."

Nationally, GCSE results saw a record drop, with girls continuing to outperform boys, official figures show.

In total, just over two-thirds of entries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (66.9%) were awarded A*-C - deemed by schools to be a “good” pass.

However, this was a 2.1 percentage point drop on the previous year, representing the biggest 12-month dip since the creation of the GCSE format in 1988.

The overall pass rate - those achieving A*-G - also dropped, albeit it only slightly, from 98.6% in 2015 to 98.4% this year.