Easington - Down Your Way

Stories of Easington was spread through Easington last year with a variety of after dark events full of lights, brass, dance, crafts, art, stories, remembrance, hot broth and magic in Easington Colliery.

The Dennis Donnini Memorial Garden commemorates the Royal Scots Fusilier awarded the Victoria Cross. Dennis, 19, became the youngest person to be given this honour. The garden was lit up with artwork by local schoolchildren and later on, there was a moving memorial performance of The Last Post, by The Royal Scot Fusiliers. There also were activities by Easington Writers Group, local photos from J-Peg, arts and crafts and performances by Easington Colliery Band in Easington Colliery Social Welfare Centre. On May 29, 1951, 81 men died together in Easington Colliery and trees here were planted in honour of those lost in the disaster. Coun David Boyes read the poem Black Heroes, before switching on the lights ahead of a minute’s silence. Then there was a walk along the beautifully lit Memorial Avenue and a visit to the Church of Ascension to hear stories of the Easington Pit Disaster. One of Easington’s most famous characters must be Billy Elliot. It is the story of an 11-year-old miner’s son who follows his dream to become a dancer and the tale has captured hearts across the world. A special dance was created by The Garage NE, which anyone could join in with on the night to remember the movie, Billy Elliot. Seaside Lane was once a bustling place running through the heart of the community down to the old pit site. Today it takes you to the clean, beautiful Easington Nature Reserve and the perfect beach for sea glass collecting. Café Together has been serving up warming meals to members of the local community for more than three years. During Stories of Easington, visitors were invited to enjoy delicious homemade broth made by the Café Together team. Created and produced by East Durham Creates in partnership with the lovely people of Easington, made possible with the kind permission of East Durham Trust. Nikki Locke, from East Durham Creates, said: “The community has come together to create this wonderful evening which builds on the rich history and heritage of the town and looks to its bright future.

Left to right are East Durham Homes Peter Eldrett, Michael Welsh, Andrew Maddison and Elizabeth Welsh, from Easington Colliery in Bloom.

Easington Colliery Social Welfare Centre presents The Dean Foster Memorial Trophy Open Fishing Competition with £2,000 in prize money on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Boundaries are from Noses Point to Blackhall Chair. Registration takes place at the Welfare between 8.30am and 10am. For more information, contact club secretary Ian Foster on 0191 527 0635.

A Rock n Roll record night with DJ Krazy Ken will be held on January 21 from 7pm to 11.30pm in Easington Colliery Social Welfare Centre.

Easington Colliery in Bloom recently applied for a ‘Quick Fix Fund’ from East Durham for its ‘SOIL-UTION to Everyone’s Problem’ – a programme that provides high quality top soil to aid local groups planting schemes in the area. It now has a central resource of soil to improve the growth of planters, troughs and raised beds across Easington Village and Colliery, thanks to an award of £364. Peter Eldrett, East Durham Homes’ Customer Involvement Manager, said: “Our Quick Fix Fund offers grants of up to £500 to groups whose work benefits local communities overall. We are delighted to help and look forward to seeing our estates’ gardens blossom in next year.” For further information about applying for funding, call 0800 032 00835.

The Church of Ascension is looking for singers to sing once a month with the band at the Sunday service. They are also looking for a keyboard player if you are interested please contact Roger Key.

Easington Colliery Primary School girls' football team.

Congratulations to Easington Colliery Primary School girl’s football team who went through in the ESFA Danone Girls County Cup for the second season in a row. They will join the boys in the North of England Regional Finals of the English Schools Football Association