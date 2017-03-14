Diversions in place on route between Sunderland and South Tyneside

A major route linking Sunderland and South Tyneside is closed.

Major resurfacing work is taking place on the A184 Newcastle Road today and tomorrow.

Work is being carried out between the Sunderland Greyhound Stadium and the A1018 Shields Road roundabout between 6am and 6pm, with signed diversions be in place.

The scheme is part of Sunderland City Council's on-going programme of highways maintenance which has also seen sections of the A690 Durham Road in Eden Vale and at Stoneygate. resurfaced in recent weeks.

Coun Michael Mordey, the City Council's Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "One of the council's key priorities is investing in our city's transport network and its infrastructure.

"Highways maintenance continues to be a priority for the council to ensure our roads connect lives, link communities and boost businesses.

"These works on the A184 are all part of this priority for improving our city’s roads."

By the end of this month and the current financial year, the council will have completed more than 150 separate schemes across the city’s roads and footways. Further works are being timetabled for over the next 12 months, including sections of the A1231 in Washington.