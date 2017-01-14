Damage left behind in Seaham after high tides and stormy weather hits the coastline

Damage has been caused to fencing at Seaham Harbour as high tides and stormy weather hit the coastline.

Staff in outlets down by the marina are said to have been forced to evacuate, yesterday, as icy water from the North Sea flooded into the area in front of the shops.

Meanwhile, a container close to the water's edge was pushed 10ft from its position by the force of the waves.

Yesterday, hundreds of people took to the coastline of the North East to witness the tidal surge caused as a result of a high tide combined with bad weather.

Graham Low said: "The evacuation was carried out on the marina as the water started to come over. The car park was also closed off.

"The properties had to close their doors and ask people to leave at around 2pm, yesterday.

"Damage has been done to fences. And a black container, which was up against a fence was moved about 10ft."