Woman, 24, arrested on suspicion of posting abusive Facebook message about Bradley Lowery released on police bail

A woman arrested on suspicion of posting an abusive message in relation to heroic cancer battler Bradley Lowery, has been released on police bail

The five-year-old Blackhall lad’s plight has touched the hearts of people around the world after his family were told he has terminal Neuroblastoma.

Now, a 24-year-old woman from the Hartlepool area has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Malicious Communications Act in relation to an alleged comment made on social media.

The woman is also suspected of abstracting electricity. After being quizzed by officers she was released on police bail, until January, while further inquiries are carried out.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised by well-wishers as part of a campaign to get Bradley life-saving treatment in the U.S.

After appearing as mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC for the team’s game against Everton in September, the Merseyside club pledged a donation of £200,000 to his appeal.

Earlier this month he was mascot again for the Black Cats’ game against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light, with thousands of fans cheering his name during the match.

Bradley has since been sent more than 200,000 Christmas cards from famous footballers and others across the globe ahead of what could be his last Christmas with his loving family.

Bradley is currently undergoing gruelling treatment as he continues to battle the Neuroblastoma cancer, which he had originally beaten in January 2013, after medics discovered it had returned.

Earlier this month, his parents were given the devastating news by doctors that the time he has left is now limited after recent scans showed the cancer he has been fighting is growing.

However, doctors have agreed for the youngster to take part in a trial - paid for with cash raised in his name - which could go someway to prolong his life.

If things go well Bradley will be due to start the GD2 anti-body chemotherapy combination in January.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: “The 24-year- old woman from the Hartlepool area who was arrested earlier on suspicion of offences under the Malicious Communications Act with regards to an alleged comment made on social media has now been bailed until the end of January pending further inquiries.”

