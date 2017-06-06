Police appealing for help to trace a missing woman

Police in Cleveland and Northumbria are appealing for help to trace a young woman missing from Hartlepool.

Officers from both forces are trying to trace Wiktoria Stefaniak, 18, who is missing from her home in Hartlepool.

Police believe she may be in the Newcastle area, having travelled up there yesterday (Monday).

However, her family has not been able to make contact with her since yesterday evening and they are extremely concerned for her wellbeing.

Wiktoria is of Polish origin and has dark hair and brown eyes. She is around 5’9”, of medium build and was wearing a dark blue jacket and black trousers when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Wiktoria or knows where she is, is asked to contact police on 101.