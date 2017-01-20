Police appeal: Woman sexually assaulted in Sunderland attack

Police are appealing for information after a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in Sunderland.

The incident happened around 8pm on Wednesday, January 18, in the Red House area of the city when a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man.

The incident took place in the area of Rishton Square and Rhodesia Road, near to the grassed playing fields.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish what happened and locate the offender.

Police are conducting house to house enquiries and are viewing CCTV footage.

Extra officers are also on patrol around Red House to offer reassurance to local residents and answer any concerns.

Detective Inspector John Miller said: "We know this was an incredibly distressing incident for the woman and we have a specially trained officer speaking with her to offer her support and help us build a picture of what happened.

"Putting victims at the centre of any investigation is absolutely crucial for us, not least in cases such as this.

"We recognise local residents will be concerned and will have police and police community support officers on patrol to offer reassurance and answer any concerns."

Any witnesses to the attack are asked to contact Northumbria Police on: 101, quoting reference: 865 190117, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously, on: 0800 555 111.