Naked man launched himself headfirst into South Shields home

A naked man launched himself headfirst through the patio doors of his ex-partner’s home after voices in his head told him to.

Anthony Adams, 51, who had to be treated in hospital for cuts, was then found bleeding in a neighbouring street in South Shields, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

His former partner, with whom he parted ways two years prior to the incident on May 10, was working offshore at the time.

The court heard her son was home at the time and found Adams sprawled across the floor, showered in broken glass.

Prosecutor Clare Urwin said the victim was in a relationship with Adams for seven years but they split up two years ago and that the woman was “frightened of him.”

Ms Urwin added: “The victim details how the defendant had damaged her patio door and the defendant was sprawled through the door. He was half-naked I believe.”

Adams was interviewed after being arrested nearby.

Ms Urwin said: “He said he went to his ex-girlfriend’s address and ran at the patio doors which caused them to smash.

“He cut himself in several places and had to go to hospital.

“He said he had been hearing voices which told him to do it after drinking a bottle of vodka and cans of Fosters.

“He said he wanted to see her because he still loves her.”

In a victim personal statement, the woman said: “I feel violated and afraid of the fact he has damaged and got into my home when we are no longer together.

“He is still trying to get inside my head.”

Adams, of Coquet Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “This was not motivated by any feelings to cause her any harm or any fear, and, if that had come as a consequence of this, he is very sorry.

“He doesn’t understand how this has come about. He has never been in any contact with her.

“He accepts and acknowledges that the relationship is over.

“He wasn’t semi-naked as my friend said. He was completely naked.

“He was hearing voices in his head.

“The voices told him to run head-first into the window with his hands behind his back.

“He was found lying naked in a neighbouring street, covered in injuries.”

Adams was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

The bench made an 18-month restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly or to enter Lincoln Road or any other address where he knows her to be living.