Men appear in court after death of man, 42, in alleged hit-and-run

Two men have appeared in court following the death of another man in an alleged hit-and-run.

Police launched an inquiry after 42-year-old Gary Wood was knocked down by a car in Seaham Road, Houghton, last Friday night.

Officers said on Thursday morning that he has since died.

Liam Carr, 18, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, appeared before South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving on June 2.

Also in the dock was Gareth Bainbridge, 38, of School Road, East Rainton, who is accused of assisting an offender on the same date.

No pleas were taken from either men.

The court heard the alleged offences are too serious to be tried by magistrates, so the case must be transferred to crown court.

Solicitors for both defendants applied for bail.

Carr and Bainbridge remain in custody until their bail appeal is heard at Newcastle Crown Court in the next two court sitting days.

The criminal case against them is listed for a preliminary hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on July 6.