Man arrested in connection with Sunderland petrol station robbery

A man has been arrested in connection with a raid on a Sunderland petrol station in which cash and cigarettes were taken.

The Esso filling station on Barnes Roundabout in the city was targeted on Friday, January 6.

A man described as being armed with a ‘stun gun-type weapon’ carried out the robbery before making off from the scene.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a man aged 35 has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.

He has since been released on police bail until a later date.

A spokeswoman said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail.”