'Giant' motorist admits 'showing off' size in Ford Ka by driving while standing up

A tall motorist has admitted standing up and "showing off" while driving a small car he barely fit into.

Towering Adam Elliott, who is 6ft 7in, was on his feet while behind the wheel of a convertible Ford Ka.

Adam Elliott

The 26-year-old was driving the small motor with his head and shoulders protruding above the vehicle's windscreen.

His outrageous antics were caught on CCTV and observed by shocked witnesses as he travelled on the A184 Felling bypass in Gateshead and on the A167, over the landmark Tyne Bridge to Newcastle.

He was described by one lawyer as being like "the Big Friendly Giant in Noddy's car".

Elliott, of Aldwick Road, Newcastle, had denied dangerous driving and was due to be tried by a jury.

Adam Elliott

He had initially claimed his height, combined with a "malfunction" in the driver's seat mechanism, had led to him protruding so obviously above the vehicle windscreen.

He later changed his plea to guilty.

Elliott will be sentenced on February 27.

Judge Robert Adams granted him bail in the meantime but imposed and interim disqualification, which means Elliott must stay off the roads.

Adam Elliott

Judge Adams told him: "I have seen the photographs and heard the circumstances.

"It is pretty obvious you were just showing off, demonstrating your height to people watching, in an open top, small vehicle.

"You were clearly distracting other drivers. You accept it was a dangerous thing to do."

The court heard Elliott has been convicted of driving while disqualified "12 or 13" times and once for dangerous driving.

His barrister Nick Cartmel said Elliott spent over £4,500 to pass and extended test and enable him to set up in a business buying and selling cars, which he

has now put in jeopardy.

At a previous hearing Mr Cartmel told the court: "It is a very small car. It would have been like the Big Friendly Giant in Noddy's car."

This time, Mr Cartmel said Elliott had been "showing off" and "behaving foolishly".

The court heard Elliott was on a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence at the time.